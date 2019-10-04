Bigil Shot On A Budget Of Rs 230 Crore? Vijay Fans Shocked!

Gowrisankar @Gowrithecute

So, Not going to be a big profit for distributors and theatre owners.. Need low budget movies for big profit otherwise its not good for them

C.d.venkatesh @cdvenkateskawin

It's hard to recover!!. 230 crores was huge for Vijay , because in TN and Kerala only Vijay having market.,rather than that collection in India was impossible (Telugu and Hindi speaking states).overseas was o.k, but hard to recover man, producer take huge risk! anyway congrats.

LUCKY DOC VJ @donvjk

What is the need for 180 crore.. is it 3D. . Or shooted in various countries.. story n plot in india only.. 180 crore is total fake

Saipavanteja @awesomesaipawan

As a Vijay fan from Tollywood.. This kind of posts will do more harm toVijay than anti fan wars.

Karthikeyan @karthikcmohan

Such a huge risk by the production house. Hope atlee justified the budget utilized.

In case you did not know, Bigil is a sports-drama that features Vijay in the role of a soccer coach, who tries to fulfil a friend's dream. It stars Nayanthara as the female lead, which has grabbed a lot of attention. Yogi Babu and Jackie Shroff too are a part of the cast.

Bigil is slated to hit screens this Diwali.

(Social media posts have not been edited)