      Bigil Shot On A Budget Of Rs 230 Crore? Vijay Fans Shocked!

      By
      |

      Tamil star Vijay, last seen in the much-hyped Sarkar, is gearing up for the release of the eagerly awaited Bigil. The film, directed by popular filmmaker Atlee, has already become a hot trend on social media, and this bears testimony to Thalapathy's star power. Now, in an exciting development, Bigil's budget has been revealed. According to reports, the film has been shot on a budget of Rs 230 crore, which includes the interest. If this is indeed the case, then Bigil is the second most expensive Tamil film after Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0.

      As expected, Bigil's budget has created a fair deal of buzz on Twitter, with some fans questioning the film's commercial viability.

      Gowrisankar @Gowrithecute

      Gowrisankar @Gowrithecute

      So, Not going to be a big profit for distributors and theatre owners.. Need low budget movies for big profit otherwise its not good for them

      C.d.venkatesh @cdvenkateskawin

      C.d.venkatesh @cdvenkateskawin

      It's hard to recover!!. 230 crores was huge for Vijay , because in TN and Kerala only Vijay having market.,rather than that collection in India was impossible (Telugu and Hindi speaking states).overseas was o.k, but hard to recover man, producer take huge risk! anyway congrats.

      LUCKY DOC VJ @donvjk

      LUCKY DOC VJ @donvjk

      What is the need for 180 crore.. is it 3D. . Or shooted in various countries.. story n plot in india only.. 180 crore is total fake

      Saipavanteja @awesomesaipawan

      Saipavanteja @awesomesaipawan

      As a Vijay fan from Tollywood.. This kind of posts will do more harm toVijay than anti fan wars.

      Karthikeyan @karthikcmohan

      Karthikeyan @karthikcmohan

      Such a huge risk by the production house. Hope atlee justified the budget utilized.

      In case you did not know, Bigil is a sports-drama that features Vijay in the role of a soccer coach, who tries to fulfil a friend's dream. It stars Nayanthara as the female lead, which has grabbed a lot of attention. Yogi Babu and Jackie Shroff too are a part of the cast.

      Bigil is slated to hit screens this Diwali.

      (Social media posts have not been edited)

      bigil budget movie vijay actor
      Story first published: Friday, October 4, 2019, 17:15 [IST]
