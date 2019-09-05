Bigil Teaser And Audio To Be Released On September 19? Vijay Fans In For A Treat?

Vijay, last seen in the highly controversial Sarkar, is currently working on Bigil, one of the most important releases of 2019. The Atlee-helmed movie, slated to hit screens this Diwali, has already become the talk of the town for all the right reasons, which suggests that it has the potential to become a blockbuster. Now, here is some big news for the Thalapathy Army. According to reports, the Bigil teaser is all set to be released on September 19, 2019. Moreover, the Bigil audio too is likely to be unveiled on the same day.

Bigil, marking Vijay's third collaboration with young director Atlee, is touted to be a commercial entertainer and revolves around corruption in women's soccer. The film features the Jilla star in the role of a football coach, who takes up a challenge to fulfil a friend's wish. Nayanthara is paired opposite Vijay in Bigil and this is its biggest highlight. Actors Yogi Babu and Kathir too are a part of the cast.

Bigil's music has been composed by ace composer AR Rahman and this has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. The 'Singappenney' and 'Verithanam' songs have already taken social media by storm and this suggests that the Roja composer is back in form.

In case, you did not know, Atlee and Vijay's last movie Mersal ran into trouble with the BJP for making fun of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the 'Digital India' initiative. While Bigil is unlikely to feature political references, many feel that it too might ruffle a few feathers due to its strong dialogues.

Coming back to Vijay, he will begin work on a movie with Lokesh Kanagaraj after Bigil hits screens. The film, being referred to as Thalapathy 64, is likely to feature him in a new avatar. Vijay is also likely to collaborate with ace filmmaker Shankar in the near future.