Bigil Teaser Gets Leaked Online? Vijay Fans Have An Interesting Counter To The Claims!

Vijay Fans' Counter

Meanwhile, Vijay fans have come up with an interesting counter to the claims that Bigil's teaser has been leaked. According to the fans, the Bigil team is planning to come up with an update regarding Bigil's trailer, which is expected to hit online circuits next week. According to them, the team is planning to release a trailer and not a teaser.

The Wait For An Official Update Continues

We have to wait for the official word from the team to get a better clarity regarding Bigil's teaser or trailer. Earlier, there were rumours that the Bigil team is busy with the works of the trailer, which they are planning to release in the first week of October.

Rumours That Had Sparked During The Audio Launch

Most recently, Bigil's audio launch was held and it was a grand affair. It was rumoured that Bigil's teaser was screened during the audio launch. However, it proved to be untrue as no such incident took place.

Bigil's Release

We are just a month away from Bigil's big release in theatres and the Vijay starrer will be hitting theatres during the Deepavali season. The team is yet to announce the exact date of release.