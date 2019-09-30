English
    Bigil Teaser Gets Leaked Online? Vijay Fans Have An Interesting Counter To The Claims!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Social media users were in for a shock to find Bigil's teaser being leaked online. A few clips, purportedly, from the official teaser cut by the makers, have been doing the rounds on Twitter. It is being claimed that the footage is from Bigil's teaser and Twitter users are busy discussing the same. Trolls and tweets in connection with the same have been doing the rounds, and screenshots from the alleged teaser too have gained widespread attention on social media.

    Vijay Fans' Counter

    Vijay Fans' Counter

    Meanwhile, Vijay fans have come up with an interesting counter to the claims that Bigil's teaser has been leaked. According to the fans, the Bigil team is planning to come up with an update regarding Bigil's trailer, which is expected to hit online circuits next week. According to them, the team is planning to release a trailer and not a teaser.

    The Wait For An Official Update Continues

    The Wait For An Official Update Continues

    We have to wait for the official word from the team to get a better clarity regarding Bigil's teaser or trailer. Earlier, there were rumours that the Bigil team is busy with the works of the trailer, which they are planning to release in the first week of October.

    Rumours That Had Sparked During The Audio Launch

    Rumours That Had Sparked During The Audio Launch

    Most recently, Bigil's audio launch was held and it was a grand affair. It was rumoured that Bigil's teaser was screened during the audio launch. However, it proved to be untrue as no such incident took place.

    Bigil's Release

    Bigil's Release

    We are just a month away from Bigil's big release in theatres and the Vijay starrer will be hitting theatres during the Deepavali season. The team is yet to announce the exact date of release.

    Bigil has a huge star cast and Nayanthara will be seen essaying the leading lady in this movie. Jackie Shroff, Vivek, Kathir, etc., are also a part of the huge commercial flick.

