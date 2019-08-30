Bigil Teaser Review: An Out-and-out Thalapathy Vijay Show On The Way?

Bigil, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, is set for a Deepavali release and now, fans are awaiting the surprises from the team in the form of promos. Posters and some of the songs from the film are already out, and the wait is on for the film's teaser. Meanwhile, Umair Sandhu, a popular critic, has come up with a piece of information regarding Bigil teaser, which might leave fans overjoyed. According to him, reports have come in that Bigil's teaser, will be a complete Thalapathy Vijay show.

He has mentioned that Bigil teaser has received some great responses from distributors as well as Censor Board members, who have already watched it. "#BREAKING ! #Bigil Teaser got TERRIFIC Response from Leading Distributors & Censor Board Members ! Superstar #Vijay Stole the Show all the way. #Deepavali HIT on the way,", he wrote on Twitter. (sic)

At the same time, team Bigil is yet to make any official update regarding the teaser. There was a widespread belief that Bigil teaser might release on Independence Day, but the team didn't come up with any update regarding that.

Most recently, team Bigil had come up with a very exciting poster of the movie through which they revealed that the Thalapathy Vijay starrer will be hitting theatres during Deepavali season. Considering the trend associated with Thalapathy Vijay movies of the recent past, Bigil is expected to have only a teaser. There is a belief that Bigil teaser might release in the second half of September or early October.

Let us wait for an official update regarding Bigil teaser to know more about its arrival. One thing is for sure, the teaser will break many records on YouTube as it is assured to get a grand reception on the online circuits.