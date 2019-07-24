English
    Bigil Teaser To Be Out On This Special Day? Vijay Fans Are In For A Treat

    By
    |

    In 2017, actor Vijay became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Mersal opened to an epic response at the box office and clicked with fans. The film, marking the second collaboration between the Theri duo of Vijay and Atlee, also landed in a major controversy for making fun of some central government schemes and this indirectly worked in its favour. Two years later, 'Thalapathy' and Atlee are gearing up for the release of Bigil, slated to hit screens this Diwali.

    Bigil has already created a great deal of buzz amongst fans owing to its terrific poster, which suggests that it has the potential to create history at the box office. Now, here is a big update about the movie.

    Bigil Teaser To Release On This Date?

    According to a leading YouTube channel, the Bigil team is set to make a major announcement on Independence Day (August 15, 2019). The buzz is that it might release the teaser or launch the audio on the special day. Either way, Vijay fans are in for a big treat.

    About Bigil

    Bigil features Vijay in the role of a soccer coach and revolves around corruption in the sports world. The grapevine suggests that it features several punch dialogues and mass sequences. Nayanthara, the resident 'Lady Superstar' of Tamil cinema, plays the leading lady and this has grabbed plenty of attention.

    A Crucial Release For Bigil

    Interestingly, last year, Vijay received some bad news when Sarkar under-performed at the ticket window. The film opened on a good note but ran into trouble with the political fraternity, which took a toll on its collections. As such, he will be hoping to bounce back with Bigil.

    The Road Ahead...

    Meanwhile, Vijay has already finalised his next movie. The buzz is that he will soon be teaming up with young filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for an ambitious project.

    So, are excited about Bigil? Will it beat 2.0's record at the Chennai box office? Tell us in the space below.

    bigil vijay
    Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 18:49 [IST]
