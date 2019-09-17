English
    Bigil To Release On A Sunday, Vijay Fans Furious With Bad Decision

    By
    |

    Bigil, marking Vijay's third collaboration with young director Atlee, is arguably one of the biggest Tamil films of the year. The movie, featuring 'Thalapathy' in the role of a soccer coach, has already created a fair deal of buzz amongst movie buffs, and this proves that all is well. A few hours ago, industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai revealed that Bigil will release on Diwali (October 27, 2019) even though it is a Sunday. As expected, this took social media by storm with most fans condemning the team for choosing a 'bad' release date.

    V. Ramakrishnan @Jupe17

    V. Ramakrishnan @Jupe17

    Is the trade so scared that people will watch TV on Sunday and theatres will be empty? ROFL. I can't see one sensible reason why the film shouldn't release on Friday

    SANJHEEV @sanjheev10

    SANJHEEV @sanjheev10

    October 25th is the best release date for #BIGIL .. fans will take over the first two days and more families can come to watch this movie on diwali day.. Please consider 25th friday for the release ✌@archanakalpathi

    🌷ʑĄཞI🌷 ᴮᶦᵍᶦˡ @MeansGolden

    🌷ʑĄཞI🌷 ᴮᶦᵍᶦˡ @MeansGolden

    In UAE Thursday release would be best, as Sunday is a working day here and we would be able to watch it only on 31st Oct or 1st Nov.

    @archanakalpathi please note this

    Vickneswaran Kumaran @vikivadi

    Vickneswaran Kumaran @vikivadi

    This is worse decision. Collection will affected. Release on Thursday is way better. That's on of the reason #Viswasam & #Petta get huge collection due to Thursday release & follows with 11days GAP. Pls reconsider. #Bigil

    Dangerous khiladi 3 @gokulponting123

    Dangerous khiladi 3 @gokulponting123

    @archanakalpathi what is this madam? Since Distributors bought it for high rights please release it on oct 24th or oct 25 considering outside tn also please

    It remains to be seen whether this backlash forces the Bigil team to change the release date.

    Meanwhile, Vijay's next film (Thalapathy 64) will be helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It is likely to go on floors after Bigil hits screens.

    (Social media posts have not been edited)

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 15:36 [IST]
