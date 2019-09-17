English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bigil To Release On October 27: Will The Vijay Starrer Face A Nerkonda Paarvai-Like Problem?

    By
    |

    Vijay, last seen in Sarkar, is gearing up for the release of the eagerly awaited Bigil, marking his third collaboration with director Atlee. The film, featuring the mass hero in a brand new avatar, has already become the talk of the town for a variety of reasons, which indicates that it has the potential to set the box office on fire. Now, here is a major update about Bigil. In an exciting development, the film is set to arrive in theatres on Deepavali day (October 27, 2019), which happens to be a Sunday.

    The Finer Deets

    The Finer Deets

    Commenting on the release date of Bigil, industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai said that the makers want the film to hit screens on Diwali day as opposed to Friday (October 25, 2019) as it might be 'best for business'.

    #ThalapathyVijay's #Bigil is confirmed to release on Sunday, October 27 - #Deepavali day. Trade sources in TN have confirmed that they are keen and insisting on a Deepavali Day Release and not before (like Friday Oct 25)," (sic) tweeted Sreedhar Pillai.

    A Thala Connect

    A Thala Connect

    Interestingly, Ajith Kumar's Nerkond Paarvai, produced by Boney Kapoor, was originally supposed to release on a Saturday, due to 'sentimental reasons'. However, the distributors convinced the Bollywood producer to drop the plan, and release the film on Thursday (August 8, 2019). It remains to be seen if Bigil too faces a similar issue.

    About Bigil

    About Bigil

    In case, you did not know, Bigil features Vijay in the role of a soccer coach, and deals with women empowerment. It has 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara as the female lead, which is its biggest highlight. Actors Yogi Babu and Kathir too are a part of Bigil.

    The Road Ahead...

    The Road Ahead...

    Once Bigil his screens, Vijay is likely to turn his attention to Thalapathy 64, directed by young filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film, touted to be a lively entertainer, features 'Thalapathy' in a new avatar that might give fans a reason to rejoice.

    More BIGIL News

    Read more about: bigil movie vijay actor
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue