Bigil To Release On October 27: Will The Vijay Starrer Face A Nerkonda Paarvai-Like Problem?

The Finer Deets

Commenting on the release date of Bigil, industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai said that the makers want the film to hit screens on Diwali day as opposed to Friday (October 25, 2019) as it might be 'best for business'.

#ThalapathyVijay's #Bigil is confirmed to release on Sunday, October 27 - #Deepavali day. Trade sources in TN have confirmed that they are keen and insisting on a Deepavali Day Release and not before (like Friday Oct 25)," (sic) tweeted Sreedhar Pillai.

A Thala Connect

Interestingly, Ajith Kumar's Nerkond Paarvai, produced by Boney Kapoor, was originally supposed to release on a Saturday, due to 'sentimental reasons'. However, the distributors convinced the Bollywood producer to drop the plan, and release the film on Thursday (August 8, 2019). It remains to be seen if Bigil too faces a similar issue.

About Bigil

In case, you did not know, Bigil features Vijay in the role of a soccer coach, and deals with women empowerment. It has 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara as the female lead, which is its biggest highlight. Actors Yogi Babu and Kathir too are a part of Bigil.

The Road Ahead...

Once Bigil his screens, Vijay is likely to turn his attention to Thalapathy 64, directed by young filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film, touted to be a lively entertainer, features 'Thalapathy' in a new avatar that might give fans a reason to rejoice.