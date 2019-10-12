    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigil Trailer Out: Vijay Hits It Out Of The Park

      By
      |

      Update: Bigil trailer has been released and it's a rollicking affair as usual with plenty of mass elements. It features Vijay in a goosebump-inducing avatar and is bound to click with his die-hard fans. You can catch the trailer here.

      Bigil, featuring mass hero Vijay in the role of a soccer coach, is arguably one of the biggest Tamil films of the year. The movie, directed by popular filmmaker Atlee, has created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs and this is a positive sign, Now, here is a terrific piece of news for Vijay fans. The Bigil trailer will be released today (October 12) at 6 pm and this has taken social media by storm. #BigilTrailerDay is trending big time, which bears testimony to Thalapathy's star power. With the Bigil trailer set to enthral fans, we present before you, the top tweets, which prove that Vijay fans are a dedicated lot.

      𝙍𝙖𝙟𝙠𝙪𝙢𝙖𝙧 @Rajj8990

      𝙍𝙖𝙟𝙠𝙪𝙢𝙖𝙧 @Rajj8990

      More than 2 min 30 secs 🔥 Definitely gonna b a full treat ! This is a huge run time for a trailer ! We are getting more than wat we expected ! Verithanam Thalapathy ah rasikkalam 😍❤

      #BigilTrailerDay

      Eɴ Uʏɪʀ Vɪᴊᴀʏ ᴮᴵᴳᴵᴸ@VijayUyire

      Eɴ Uʏɪʀ Vɪᴊᴀʏ ᴮᴵᴳᴵᴸ@VijayUyire

      Does we achieve 2M+ likes for #Bigiltrailer ?? Vote fast thalapathiyans! #BigilTrailerDay #BigilTrailerFromToday #BigilSoloDiwali #PodraVediya

      Thalaivar𝓥𝓲𝓳𝓪𝔂45 @VijayTheEmperor

      Thalaivar𝓥𝓲𝓳𝓪𝔂45 @VijayTheEmperor

      @Atlee_dir

      revealed வெற்றிமாறன் in #MersalTeaser with those silhouette shots in a massive MGR theatre celebration simply gave us ultimate goosebumps and utmost craze among fans😎

      Can't wait to get amazed with the first shot his new தரலோக்கல் avatar🎉💥

      #BigilTrailerDay

      × H B K ×@HBK_Memes

      × H B K ×@HBK_Memes

      The most awaited, exited and a special day to every Thalapathy fans is here ! Yes.. The trailer day.. #BigilTrailerDay 👊

      In case, you did not know, Bigil is a sports-drama, which revolves around the 'true meaning' of women empowerment. Nayanthara is paired opposite Vijay in the eagerly awaited movie and this has grabbed plenty of attention. Yogi Babu, Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and Kathir too are a part of Bigil. It is slated to arrive in theatres this Diwali.

      So, are you excited by about Bigil? Will the trailer be as good as expected? Comments, please!

      (Social media posts have not been edited)

      More BIGIL News

      Read more about: bigil vijay
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue