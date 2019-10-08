    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Bigil Trailer To Be Out On October 12: Vijay Fans In For A Treat

      Bigil, starring Tamil star Vijay, is arguably one of the biggest movies of the year. The film, helmed by Atlee, has created quite a buzz in the industry and this suggests that 'Thalapathy' mania is set to run wild like never before. Now, here is some big news for Vijay fans. In an exciting development, the makers of Bigil have confirmed that the film's trailer will be released on October 12 at 6 pm.

      The inside talk is that the Bigil trailer will be a massy affair, featuring Vijay in a desi avatar. It might also have a few action sequences, which are likely to click with die-hard fans.

      Bigil Trailer To Be Out On October 12 At 6 PM, Vijay Fans In For A Treat

      In case you did not know, Bigil is a sports-drama that revolves around the exploits of a soccer coach while touching upon women empowerment. It stars 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara as the female lead, which is one of its biggest highlights. Unlike Mersal and Sarkar, it is unlikely to have any political references. However, it will feature several powerful punch dialogues.

      Bigil marks music composer AR Rahman's third consecutive collaboration with Vijay, which has piqued the curiosity. 'Singappenney' and 'Verithanam' have already grabbed plenty of attention, proving that the Academy Award winner has 'still got it'.

      Bigil is slated to arrive in theatres this Diwali.

      So, are you excited about Bigil? Tell us in the space below.

      Story first published: Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 18:38 [IST]
