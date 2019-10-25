Bigil Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audiences Have To Say About The Vijay Starrer!

The big day has arrived and Bigil, the Vijay starrer is set to entertain the audiences. Much like the previous Deepavali seasons, Vijay is expected to offer a grand treat to Tamil movie buffs this time as well and fans are ready to witness the entertainer on the big screens. After the humungous successes of movies like Theri and Mersal, Vijay and director Atlee will be eyeing to score a hat-trick of hits through their latest film.

Bigil assures to be quite different from the previous movies of the combo. Fans are eagerly awaiting to know what is on store for them. In the movie, Vijay will be seen playing dual roles and he would appear as a football coach in one among them. Going by the trailer, which created a huge imapact among the audiences, a complete entertainer can be expected from Vijay and team.

Nayanthara plays the leading lady in Bigil. The movie also has the presence of Bollywood star Jackie Shroff in a prominent role. Young actor Kathir is also a part of the star cast. Along with them, Bigil also features Vivek, Anand Raj, Yogi Babu, Indhuja, Varsha Bollama and a host of other prominent actors in important roles.

Even the social media world is abuzz about the movie with various hashtags trending associated with Bigil trending at the top spot. Needless to say, Twitter will be filled with reviews and opinions about Bigil, after the completion of the first show. Stay tuned to this space to know what audiences have got to say about the movie.