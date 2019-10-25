Bigil Will Bring Back The Thalapathy We Saw In Ghilli And Pokkiri, Says Atlee

It goes without saying that the fans of Ilaiya Thalapathy Vijay are pumped up after the release of his recent film 'Bigil'. Bigil is actor Vijay's third collaboration with director Atlee after Theri and Mersal.

The director opened up on his experience with the Theri actor. "I'm an ardent fan of Thalapathy, and I don't think many filmmakers get to direct the actors they idolise. I am lucky that I'm working with him for the third time. Usually, Vijay would be silent and serious when I narrate scripts, but for Bigil, it was different. He was happy and I could see him enjoy the narration. Every time, I team up with him, I tell myself this should be a notch higher than our previous collaborations. That way, Bigil guarantees solid entertainment for his fans. But the challenge was how to present him differently on screen. I'm sure it will bring back the Thalapathy we saw in Ghilli and Pokkiri," Atlee said.

Apart from Vijay, Bigil has Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Yogi Babu and Vivek in key roles. Lady superstar Nayanthara, who has already worked with Atlee in Raja Rani, will romance Vijay on screen. Raja Rani was Atlee's debut film as a solo director. It is being said that Bigil has been made on a budget of Rs. 180 crore which is the highest budget ever for any of Atlee's films.

The film was earlier in soup after scriptwriter Amjath Meeran approached the Madras High Court for a stay on the movie's release. Amjath also stated that he had written a script titled 'Brasil' in 2014 which he registered with the Writers Guild of America in 2015. He claimed that director Atlee had overstepped his copyright. However, legal hurdles for the movie were cleared after the Madras High Court refrained from issuing an interim stay on its release.