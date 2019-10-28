Bigil Worldwide Box Office Collections (3 Days): The Money-spinner Set To Cross More Milestones!

Chennai Box Office (3 Days)

Bigil performed extremely well on Sunday as well and the film collected around Rs 1.74 crore on the third day. The movie has gone past the 5-crore mark and has collected around Rs 5.26 crore from the first three days of run in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Box Office (3 Days)

Bigil enjoyed an exceptional Sunday at the Tamil Nadu box office with the movie doing a good business in A,B & C centres alike. The film has already gone past the Rs 50-crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office.

In Other Regions

According to reports, Bigil has collected over Rs 10-crore gross from Kerala and Karnataka regions. The Vijay starrer has turned out to be one of the best performing films of Vijay in AP/TS regions. If reports are to be believed, the film has already collected a share of over Rs 6 crore from AP/TS regions.

Overseas Box Office (3 Days)

Bigil is on its way to become one among the best performing Tamil movies of 2019 at USA box office. Reports suggest that the movie went past $1 million at the USA box office on Sunday. Similarly, Bigil is doing super-strong business in UAE/GCC regions as well.