Bigil Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 1): Nothing Less Than A Phenomenal Start!

Day 1 At Chennai Box Office

Most of the shows on day 1 in Chennai were completely occupied. According to the reports that have come on Twitter, Bigil is expected to have collected around Rs 1.8 crore on its first day at the Chennai box office.

Tamil Nadu Box Office (Day 1)

Bigil has released in a good number of screens across Tamil Nadu. According to reports, the movie is expected to have collected a gross of above Rs 25 crore on its first day at Tamil Nadu box office. It is being said that the film couldn't set a new day 1 record since the film didn't get a solo release.

In Kerala

Bigil has made a pretty solid start in other regions as well. In Kerala, where Vijay enjoys a solid fan base, Bigil has made a roaring start. The movie is expected to have collected a gross of over Rs 4 crore on its first day.

In AP/TS Regions

Bigil, which has been released as Whistle in AP/TS regions, has started pretty well. Some of the reports claim that the film has managed to collect a share of Rs 3 crore on its first day.

At Karnataka Box Office

Vijay's Bigil has got a good number of screens in Karnataka as well. In Bangalore, the film registered a good number of Housefull shows. It seems like the film collected over Rs 4 crore on day 1 from Karnataka box office.

Overseas Centres

At the USA box office, Bigil has got the second-best opening among Tamil movies released in this year so far. Similarly, the movie is off to a racy start in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore etc., as well.