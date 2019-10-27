Bigil Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 2): Vijay Starrer Is Cruising Ahead!
Bigil enjoyed a stupendous opening at the box office and it even went on to become the top day 1 grossing Tamil movie of 2019 at the worldwide box office. Reportedly, the Vijay starrer overtook the Rajinikanth starrer Pettah, to achieve this coveted record. The movie was expected to take forward this sensational run to the second day as well and Bigil has just done the same. According to reports, Bigil has enjoyed an equally good day at the box office and the movie is expected to have gone past the Rs 100-crore mark at the worldwide box office within two days. Read Bigil worldwide box office collections (day 2) report to know more.
Day 2 At Chennai Box Office
Bigil enjoyed yet another strong day at the Chennai box office. If reports are to be believed, the movie collected around Rs 1.73 crore on day 2 and thus taking two days tally at the Chennai box office to over Rs 3.5 crore.
Day 2 At Tamil Nadu Box Office
Bigil has emerged as the top opening day grosser at Tamil Nadu box office as well. Going by the reports, the Vijay starrer enjoyed a strong second day in all centres across Tamil Nadu. The movie is expected to have collected a gross of over Rs 20 crore on day 2.
In Other Regions
Bigil is doing strong business in major centres like Kerala, Karnataka and AP/TS regions. In Kerala, the film is running to packed houses in most of the release centres and is expected to have collected over Rs 3 crore gross on day 2. Similar is the case of the movie in Karnataka. In AP/TS regions, the film is expected to have made a share of Rs 2 crore on second day.
Overseas Centres
Bigil has already gone past the $600K mark at the USA box office. Bigil has performed extremely well in UAE/GCC regions as well. If reports are to be believed, the film collected over Rs 16 crore on its second day at the overseas box office.