Bigil Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 2): Vijay Starrer Is Cruising Ahead!

Day 2 At Chennai Box Office

Bigil enjoyed yet another strong day at the Chennai box office. If reports are to be believed, the movie collected around Rs 1.73 crore on day 2 and thus taking two days tally at the Chennai box office to over Rs 3.5 crore.

Day 2 At Tamil Nadu Box Office

Bigil has emerged as the top opening day grosser at Tamil Nadu box office as well. Going by the reports, the Vijay starrer enjoyed a strong second day in all centres across Tamil Nadu. The movie is expected to have collected a gross of over Rs 20 crore on day 2.

In Other Regions

Bigil is doing strong business in major centres like Kerala, Karnataka and AP/TS regions. In Kerala, the film is running to packed houses in most of the release centres and is expected to have collected over Rs 3 crore gross on day 2. Similar is the case of the movie in Karnataka. In AP/TS regions, the film is expected to have made a share of Rs 2 crore on second day.

Overseas Centres

Bigil has already gone past the $600K mark at the USA box office. Bigil has performed extremely well in UAE/GCC regions as well. If reports are to be believed, the film collected over Rs 16 crore on its second day at the overseas box office.