Bigil Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 4): Yet Another Fantastic Day For The Vijay Starrer!

Day 4 In Chennai

Bigil enjoyed yet another superb day at the Chennai box office and if reports doing the rounds are to be believed, the film collected above Rs 1.7 crore on Monday as well. The film is expected to have taken its 4 days tally to Rs 6.9 crore.

Tamil Nadu Box Office (Day 4)

Bigil is performing equally well in all types of centres across Tamil Nadu. Even on Monday, the movie registered a record number of house full shows. Family audiences have started to come in large numbers. The film is expected to have collected above Rs 15 crore on day 4 at Tamil Nadu box office.

In Other Regions

Bigil is doing an impressive business in Kerala, Karnataka and AP/TS regions. Despite being a working day, Bigil registered good collections on Monday in Kerala. Especially, the response for evening shows was solid. In Karnataka, the movie registered back-to-back house full shows in many centres. In AP/TS regions, the movie is expected to have made a share of over Rs 1 crore on day 4.

Worldwide Box Office

As everyone knows, Bigil has emerged as the best performing movie of the weekend in overseas box office. On Monday, the film only faced an acceptable dip in the major centres. If the reports that are doing the rounds are anything to go by, Bigil is expected to have gone past the Rs 150-crore mark at the worldwide box office within four days of release. However, we need to wait for the official announcement to know more.