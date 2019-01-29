English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Blue Sattai Maran Lands In Trouble After Charlie Chaplin 2 Review!

    By Manu
    |

    Charlie Chaplin 2, directed by Shakthi Chidambaram is one among the films that released in this week. The Prabhu Deva starrer was heavily bashed by Blue Sattai Maran, who is one among the popular reviewers on YouTube. The review has already received over 1 Million views on YouTube.

    Blue Sattai Maran Lands In A Trouble After Charlie Chaplin 2 Review!

    Meanwhile, Charlin Chaplin 2's director and producer T Siva has lodged a complaint against Blue Sattai Maran. According to a report by Sify.com, the makers of the film have mentioned that Blue Sattai Maran had approached them for money to promote their film but since they didn't do that, he decided to go ahead with a bad review for the film. The report also reveals that the makers of the film have now asked to block the YouTube channel of Blue Sattai Maran, since

    Apart from Prabhu Deva, Charlie Chaplin 2 also features Nikki Galrani, Prabhu, Adah Sharma etc., in the lead roles. The film is a sequel but not a continuation to the superhit movie Charlie Chaplin, which had come out in the year 2000, which was also directed by Shakthi Chidambaram. Charlie Chaplin 2 has been tagged as a comedy entertainer. Charlie Chaplin 2 has been produced by T Siva under Amma Creations.

    Read more about: charlie chaplin 2
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue