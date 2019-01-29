Blue Sattai Maran Lands In Trouble After Charlie Chaplin 2 Review!

Charlie Chaplin 2, directed by Shakthi Chidambaram is one among the films that released in this week. The Prabhu Deva starrer was heavily bashed by Blue Sattai Maran, who is one among the popular reviewers on YouTube. The review has already received over 1 Million views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Charlin Chaplin 2's director and producer T Siva has lodged a complaint against Blue Sattai Maran. According to a report by Sify.com, the makers of the film have mentioned that Blue Sattai Maran had approached them for money to promote their film but since they didn't do that, he decided to go ahead with a bad review for the film. The report also reveals that the makers of the film have now asked to block the YouTube channel of Blue Sattai Maran, since

Apart from Prabhu Deva, Charlie Chaplin 2 also features Nikki Galrani, Prabhu, Adah Sharma etc., in the lead roles. The film is a sequel but not a continuation to the superhit movie Charlie Chaplin, which had come out in the year 2000, which was also directed by Shakthi Chidambaram. Charlie Chaplin 2 has been tagged as a comedy entertainer. Charlie Chaplin 2 has been produced by T Siva under Amma Creations.