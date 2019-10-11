Boney Kapoor Issues Caution Notice Against Fake Casting Calls For Thala 60

Veteran producer Boney Kapoor, who has quite a lot of films in the pipeline, has reportedly warned amateur actors and his followers on social media, about fake casting calls on the internet for his new production venture. His new venture will be directed by H Vinoth.

Boney took to Twitter and shared the notice. His advocate explained that no agency or individual has been authorised to do the casting for Boney Kapoor or his banner. "We, on behalf of and as per our client's instructions, hereby state that neither our client nor any of his production house/banners have at any time authorized or engaged any individual, agency, company or proprietorship concern to cast for our client's film or issue any such messages," Boney's advocate said in the notice.

"Thus we hereby call upon you to immediately refrain from responding to such fake messages. If at all any person, entity, etc responds to such fake messages then neither our client nor any of his production companies will be liable or responsible for anything that transpires between the such persons responding to the fake messages and the initiator of such fake messages," the notice added. (sic) You can see the notice below.

On the work front, Boney Kapoor is producing the Hindi remake of Tamil hit film "Comali". His son Arjun Kapoor will be featuring in the film as the lead. He is also producing a film titled 'Bombay Girl', in which his daughter Janhvi Kapoor will play the female lead.

His Tamil film Nerkonda Parvai, which had south star Ajith Kumar as the lead, was received well by the Tamil audience. His next project with Ajith Kumar, which is currently called 'Thala 60' will also be directed by H Vinoth, for which fake casting calls are being circulated on social media.