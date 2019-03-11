Boomerang Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download By Tamilrockers; Will The Numbers Be Affected?
Youn actor Atharvaa is back in action with Boomerang, one among the three Tamil movies, which made a fresh entry to the screens across Tamil Nadu on the second week of March. Boomerang that released in the theatres on March 08, 2019, has had decent expectations on it and Atharvaa, the young actor has never let us down with his performances. The dedication with which he takes up every role is quite evident from the films of his and the reviews suggest that he hasn't disappointed the audiences in Boomerang too. Nevertheless, some of the latest developments in connection with Boomerang hasn't pleased the fans& admirers of the young actor as well as the genuine movie lovers.
Hit By Piracy
Boomerang has opened to average to above average reviews in the theatres and it enjoyed an OK opening weekend. However, it is very disappointing to know that this film too has fallen prey to piracy.
Full Movie Leaked Online In Tamilrockers
Shockingly, Boomerang full movie has been leaked online for free download through the website Tamilrockers. Disappointingly, this has happened on the very first weekend of the release of this Tamil movie.
Continues To Be A Problem For Kollywood
Piracy has always been a real big problem for the Tamil fim industry and it continues to remain the same. Most of the big and small Tamil movies that released in the recent times have been affected by piracy.
Will The Collections Be Affected?
Boomerang is said to be a film with a social angle that is capable of raking in decent numbers at the box office in the long run. Let us hope that the film would successfully overcome the hurdles of piracy and would enjoy a decent run in theatres.