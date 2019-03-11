Boomerang Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download By Tamilrockers; Will The Numbers Be Affected?

Hit By Piracy

Boomerang has opened to average to above average reviews in the theatres and it enjoyed an OK opening weekend. However, it is very disappointing to know that this film too has fallen prey to piracy.

Full Movie Leaked Online In Tamilrockers

Shockingly, Boomerang full movie has been leaked online for free download through the website Tamilrockers. Disappointingly, this has happened on the very first weekend of the release of this Tamil movie.

Continues To Be A Problem For Kollywood

Piracy has always been a real big problem for the Tamil fim industry and it continues to remain the same. Most of the big and small Tamil movies that released in the recent times have been affected by piracy.

Will The Collections Be Affected?

Boomerang is said to be a film with a social angle that is capable of raking in decent numbers at the box office in the long run. Let us hope that the film would successfully overcome the hurdles of piracy and would enjoy a decent run in theatres.