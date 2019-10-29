    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Budding Tamil Actor Mano Passes Away In Road Accident

      According to reports, popular mimicry artist and Kollywood actor Mano passed away in a tragic accident on Diwali day in Chennai. Apparently, when the accident occurred in Ambattur, he was driving his car while his wife was seated next to him. Mano died on the spot after suffering severe injuries.

      His wife Livia, on the other hand, was rushed to Ramachandra Hospital where she is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit. Doctors, who treated her, reportedly informed that her condition has not improved and that she is still critical. Mano and his wife have a girl child, who is seven years old.

      The unfortunate death of Mano came as an unbelievable shock to his friends and colleagues in the industry. Public Relations Officer John took to Twitter to reveal the news while giving away the details of the accident.

      He wrote, "Multi talented actor #Mano Died in an Accident near Avadi. His wife is in Ramachandra Hospital ICU. She is under treatment. Shocking to hear the news." (sic)

      Mano acted in one of the key roles in Tamil film 'Puzhal' along with Murali and Emachandran. The film, which was directed by Azhagu, released in 2010.

      His career in the entertainment industry blossomed when he hosted a popular game show on a Tamil TV channel. He also displayed his mimicry and dancing skills by taking part in several reality shows. Mano has done stage shows across the globe.

