 »   »   »  Bumblebee Full Movie Leaked Online In Tamil To Download By Tamilrockers Within Hours Of Its Release

Bumblebee Leaked By Tamilrockers

In a shocking development, the full movie has been leaked online in Tamil by Tamilrockers and is available for ‘free download'. The leaked version is reportedly not of a very good quality. The English version too has fallen prey to piracy.

Will The Box Office Collections Be Affected?

Bumblebee is quite a big film and it is a part of the popular The Transformers franchise. It has been made against a big budget and it has to do well in India in order to reach its full potential. Chennai is a notable market for Hollywood films. The biggie Fallout did pretty well in 2018 despite clashing with Junga and Mohini. The feeling is that Bumblebee too will do well. However , as the full movie has been leaked online, the collections are going to be affected big time.

In Case You Did Not Know...

The issue of piracy has been haunting the Indian film industry for quite some time now. The notorious group Tamilrockers is a big headache for those associated with the film world. Aravinda Sametha, Sarkar, KGF and Adanga Maru are only a handful of the recent releases that were hit by piracy on Day 1 itself. The Bollywood biggies Zero and Thugs Of Hindostan too suffered the same fate.

To Conclude

Quite a few steps have been taken over the last few years to curb the menace of piracy. Moreover, a few websites have been banned for promoting piracy. While things are slightly better now, the problem still persists. The need of the hour is that those in power put their heads together and come up with a new strategy to combat piracy. Piracy can't be supported at any costs. Enough said!