      CAA: Kamal Haasan Lashes Out At Centre And AIADMK; Says Democracy Is In ICU

      Actor and politician Kamal Haasan has lashed out at both the Central and State government pertaining to the Citizenship Amendment Act. He has confessed that, his party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) is against the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

      The actor stated that the ruling government's support to the CAA in Parliament was a betrayal of the Tamils and the Nation.

      Violence began in Delhi on Sunday after police troops entered Jamia Milia Islamia University campus and lathi-charged students. The Opposition parties is demanding judicial probe into police entry and supports the protest of Jamia students against CAA.

      Kamal Haasan's party MNM has moved the Supreme Court against the amendment to the Citizenship Act. Kamal alleges that AIADMK is acting as per BJP's instructions. "They are obedient to their masters, you know who their masters are," he told the reporters on Tuesday.

      He said, "There is this NRC, when it is implemented, we will get into the field and go as far as we could."

      Kamal has strictly criticized the attack on protesting students in Delhi, Assam and other regions as an attack on democracy. He has also slammed the center for barring Sri Lankan Tamils who are Hindus but accepting the same religious group from Pakistan.

      Kamal quoted a Bharathiyar song which was penned 102 years ago. The song predicted the beginning of the destruction and rise of anti-national elements that attempted to divide people in the terms of caste and creed.

      "The young must understand and question politics...politics is omnipresent and affects all of us. There is nothing wrong with young people being politically aware and asking questions, when these questions stifled, then democracy is in dangerous ICU," said Kamal Haasan.

      Kamal recently removed the implant from his leg through a surgery. The actor is now managing both his cinema and political career. He is working with director Shankar on the much awaited 'Indian 2'.

