Cabinet Approves Amendments To The Cinematograph Act 1952; Vishal Expresses Happiness!

The entire Indian film industry has borne the brunt of piracy since the past few years. The case of the Tamil film industry has not been any different with piracy creating huge problems for the makers. Now, the latest news is that the Cabinet has approved Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's proposal to make amendments to the Cinematograph Act 1952.

According to the reports that have surfaced, the union cabinet has proposed to make piracy a punishable offence with imprisonment up to three years and a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh.

This has come as a huge relief for the entire Indian film fraternity, especially considering that the experts have been eagerly asking for amendments to the existing act.

Many of the Indian celebrities welcomed the Government's step. Popular Tamil actor Vishal took to Twitter to express happiness on the latest step of the Government.

The tweet read, "Happy to know that the union cabinet has approved the proposed amendments to the Cinematograph Act, 1952, hope and wish it would be passed in the parliament soon and then strictly implemented to curtail piracy." -(sic)