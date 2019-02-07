English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Cabinet Approves Amendments To The Cinematograph Act 1952; Vishal Expresses Happiness!

    By Manu
    |

    The entire Indian film industry has borne the brunt of piracy since the past few years. The case of the Tamil film industry has not been any different with piracy creating huge problems for the makers. Now, the latest news is that the Cabinet has approved Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's proposal to make amendments to the Cinematograph Act 1952.

    According to the reports that have surfaced, the union cabinet has proposed to make piracy a punishable offence with imprisonment up to three years and a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh.

    This has come as a huge relief for the entire Indian film fraternity, especially considering that the experts have been eagerly asking for amendments to the existing act.

    Many of the Indian celebrities welcomed the Government's step. Popular Tamil actor Vishal took to Twitter to express happiness on the latest step of the Government.

    Cabinet Approves Amendments To The Cinematograph Act 1952; Vishal Expresses Happiness!

    The tweet read, "Happy to know that the union cabinet has approved the proposed amendments to the Cinematograph Act, 1952, hope and wish it would be passed in the parliament soon and then strictly implemented to curtail piracy." -(sic)

    Read more about: vishal
    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 17:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 7, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue