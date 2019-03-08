Captain Marvel Full Movie Leaked Online In Tamil For Free Download By Tamilrockers

Leaked By Tamilrockers In Tamil

In an unfortunate and condemnable development, the Tamil version of Captain Marvel has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and is available for free download. The leaked version is reportedly of low quality. The leak is completely unacceptable and might ruffle a few feathers.

Marvel Fans Are Upset About The Leak

Needless to say, the leak has upset Marvel fans big time. Most of them have urged cinephiles to watch Captain Marvel in theatres and refrain from downloading the pirated version. Let us hope these pleas have an impact and people decide against encouraging piracy.

Will The Box Office Collections Be Affected?

Captain Marvel has the potential to have a healthy run at the Chennai box office which is a key market for Hollywood films. However, as the film has been leaked online in Tamil, the collections are likely to be affected in a big way.

The Background

Tamilrockers is a notorious gang that is infamous for leaking new films on the release day itself. 2.0, Thugs of Hindostan, Petta and Alita Battle Angel are some of the major films that have suffered because of Tamilrockers.

To Conclude...

The likes of Dulquer Salmaan and Vishal have often spoken about the need to combat piracy and urged cinephiles to refrain from downloading pirated movies. While their pleas have made some impact, the problem still persists. Let us hope that a permanent solution is found soon.