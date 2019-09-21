Case Filed Against Bhanupriya For Harassing Minor Domestic Help

Actress Bhanupriya has courted controversy after the Chennai police registered a case against her and brother Gopalakrishna for engaging a minor girl as domestic help and harassing her.

It is learnt that an FIR was registered following a post from the Superintendent of Police, East Godavari, Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, transferring it from the Samalkot police station.

The actor was booked under Sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC and Juvenile Justice Act Sections 75 (Punishment for cruelty to the child) and 79 (Keeping a child under bondage for employment).

R Penupagala Prabhavathi of Andhra Pradesh, approached the cops saying that she engaged her 14-year-old daughter for doing domestic work in Bhanupriya's house for about 18 months. Since then, the actor had not paid her daughter's salary and refused to send her back home, alleged the girl's mother.

The girl also alleged that the actor's brother had mentally and sexually harassed her.

Bhanupriya, sometime back, had also filed a counter-complaint saying that the girl had stolen valuables from her home, which was later found out to be true. Both mother-daughter duo was subsequently arrested and spent some time in prison.

Bhanupriya, on her part, had stated that she was unaware of the girl's age when she employed her. Further updates on this case are awaited.

Bhanupriya, meanwhile, sporadically acts in movies. She was last seen in Magalir Mattum and Kadaikutty Singam, both of which performed well at the box office.