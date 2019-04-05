Chandrika Ravi Birthday Special: 5 All Time Hottest Photos Of The Aussie Beauty

Bold And Beautiful

Chandrika is seen setting the temperatures soaring in the stunning photo, which might create a great deal of buzz on social media. The bold lady, born to a Malayali father and a Tamil mother, sure knows how to make young men go weak in the knees.

Modern Silk Smitha'

Chandrika's body language is the biggest highlight of her look in this awesome click. The Aussie lady bears a striking resemblance to the late Silk Smitha. As a result, fans often call her the 'Modern Silk Smitha'.

She's A Confident Lady

Prior to the release of Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu, she had said that she never felt uncomfortable while shooting for the film even though it had plenty of double meaning dialogues.

Her Exact Words

"There was never a situation where any of us were uncomfortable. We all are adults, and everyone who worked on sets knows that we are doing our job here. Any film will be driven by some message or emotion and at the end of this film is quite a sad message. The director has taken every element of storytelling and added some masala to accommodate the younger generation of South India."

On The Work Front

At present, Chandrika is gearing up for the release of Un Kadhal Irundhal, which is a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual and has Srikanth in the lead.