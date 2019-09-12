English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Cheran’s Fan Base Increases Further After Entry Of Losliya’s Father In Bigg Boss Tamil 3?

    By
    |

    Cheran is one among the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house and he is considered to be the most disciplined and genuine personality inside the house. Already, the actor-director enjoys a solid fan base and now, it seems like his popularity has soared to newer heights. Especially after the completion of yesterday's episode, in which Losliya's father and the entire family had visited Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house.

    Cheran’s Fan Base Increases Further After The Entry Of Losliya’s Father?

    In the previous episode, Cheran made a comeback to the house, after his brief tenure inside the secret room. He received a grand welcome from his fellow contestants and Cheran was also happy to join them after a short break. Audiences were indeed happy to see him back in full form.

    However, what happened later garnered everyone's attention. Losliya's mother, sisters and father made an entry to the house. However, Losliya's father was critical about the contestants' behaviour inside the house and expressed his disappointment. He along with Losliya's mother asked her to be herself and play the game properly. Losliya broke down in tears after the emotional moments that happened.

    Losliya's family holds great regard for Cheran and they thanked him for taking care of her. Meanwhile, audiences have been showering praises on Cheran for the genuine concern that he holds for Losliya, who is like a daughter to him. Moreover, the comments of Losliya's father once again proved the reason why Cheran was critical about Kavin and Losliya's growing relationship inside the house.

    Audiences have pointed out that Cheran has been consistently advising Losliya to concentrate on her game, something even Losliya's father had told her. At the same time, Cheran also gave emotional support to Kavin, who broke down after the series of emotional events that happened inside the house. Audiences are once again happy with how Cheran is showing genuine concern for his fellow contestants.

    More CHERAN News

    Read more about: cheran bigg boss tamil losliya
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue