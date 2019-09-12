Cheran’s Fan Base Increases Further After Entry Of Losliya’s Father In Bigg Boss Tamil 3?

Cheran is one among the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house and he is considered to be the most disciplined and genuine personality inside the house. Already, the actor-director enjoys a solid fan base and now, it seems like his popularity has soared to newer heights. Especially after the completion of yesterday's episode, in which Losliya's father and the entire family had visited Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house.

In the previous episode, Cheran made a comeback to the house, after his brief tenure inside the secret room. He received a grand welcome from his fellow contestants and Cheran was also happy to join them after a short break. Audiences were indeed happy to see him back in full form.

However, what happened later garnered everyone's attention. Losliya's mother, sisters and father made an entry to the house. However, Losliya's father was critical about the contestants' behaviour inside the house and expressed his disappointment. He along with Losliya's mother asked her to be herself and play the game properly. Losliya broke down in tears after the emotional moments that happened.

Losliya's family holds great regard for Cheran and they thanked him for taking care of her. Meanwhile, audiences have been showering praises on Cheran for the genuine concern that he holds for Losliya, who is like a daughter to him. Moreover, the comments of Losliya's father once again proved the reason why Cheran was critical about Kavin and Losliya's growing relationship inside the house.

Audiences have pointed out that Cheran has been consistently advising Losliya to concentrate on her game, something even Losliya's father had told her. At the same time, Cheran also gave emotional support to Kavin, who broke down after the series of emotional events that happened inside the house. Audiences are once again happy with how Cheran is showing genuine concern for his fellow contestants.