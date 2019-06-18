Chinmayi Attacks Ajith Kumar's Co-star For Supporting Vairamuthu

Some time ago, noted singer Chinmayi accused lyricist Vairamuthu of harassing a close friend and this created a great deal of buzz in the industry. Thereafter, she added that he had harassed her as well, which ruffled a few feathers. Now, Chinmayi is back in the limelight once again for a shocking reason. In a hard-hitting post, she lashed out at journalist Rangaraj Pandey for releasing a video highlighting Vairamuthu's recent work.

Chinmayi stated that by supporting Vairamuthu, Rangaraj Pandey had indirectly confirmed the existence of the 'Boys' Club' and highlighted how it operates.

"When journalists as influential as Mr. Pandey couldn't grill, intimidate or even ask a few questions of Mr. Vairamuthu. This is how the Boy's club works. Drive the girls to death but celebrate molesters. Nalla tamizh paNpaadu,"she added.

Interestingly, Rangaraj Pandey will soon be seen alongside Ajith Kumar in Nerkonda Paarvai, which touches upon how women are often subjected to sexual harassment. Needless to say, this makes Chinmayi's allegations even more shocking.

Meanwhile, Chinmayi recently got into trouble when some fans trolled her for supporting her husband Rahul Ravindran's Manmadhudu 2, which revolves around the exploits of a 'playboy'.

With the controversy in full swing, Rahul came to his wife 's support and lashed out at her detractors.

"All you people trolling my wife after watching the Manmadhudu 2 teaser and calling her a hypocrite... exactly what is your problem with it? That there's a kiss in it?," he tweeted.

