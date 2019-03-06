Singer Chinmayi Claims That This Veteran Actor 'Encourages Men To Rape'; Details Inside

English
    Last year, noted singer and dubbing artiste Chinmayi became the talk of the town when she levelled a string of serious allegations against veteran lyricist Vairamuthu and accused him of harassing her. She also claimed that he had made life a living hell for one of her close friends. Shortly thereafter, she suffered a setback when the Kollywood dubbing union decided to terminate her membership. Now, Chinmayi is back in the news once again.

    The lady, fondly referred to as the 'voice of Samantha Akkineni', recently lashed out at veteran actor Radha Ravi and said that he 'encourages men to rape' by cracking 'rape jokes' during public functions.

    Chinmayi

    "For the past few months, Radha Ravi has been shaming women, encouraging men to rape, making rape jokes at Audio launch events; asking for virginity tests for heroines, banned me and others from the Dubbing Union for speaking up. How come none questions him in the film industry?" she added.

    These are some strong words and they might ruffle a few feathers.

    In case, you did not know, just like Vairamuthu, Radha Ravi too was accused of sexual harassment during the 'Me Too' movement. A noted writer claimed that the Sarkar actor had once kissed one of her friends on the mouth.

    It will be interesting to see if Radha Ravi responds to Chinmayi's allegations.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 15:02 [IST]
