    Chinmayi Gets An Advice To Marry Vairamuthu; Here's How She Retorted!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Chinmayi Sripada has openly criticised some of the top names including Vairamuthu against whom she had come up with big allegations as a part of the #MeToo Campaign. She has been vocal about the criticisms and the ill-treatment that she has been receiving ever since such allegations were made.

    Chinmayi Gets An Advice To Marry Vairamuthu; Heres How She Retorted!

    Recently, she had sent out a tweet in which she had lashed out at producer A Rajan, who had voiced his support for Vairamuthu. She took to Twitter to express her anger and disappointment on the same comments made by the producer during a function.

    Later she also wrote, "Naming Mr Vairamuthu in 2018 has brought forth a ban and so much shame. There's a producer threatening in the open for naming such a greaaaaat man like Vairamuthu.
    As if these people would have trusted me if I had said I was groped by him then." - (sic)

    However, one of the Twitter users had come up with a sarcastic reply to this particular tweet in which he mentioned that the only solution is for her to marry Vairamuthu.

    At the same time, Chinmayi Sripaada came up with a very composed and befitting reply to this tweet. She gave a sarcastic tone to this particluar tweet and mentioned that she isn't interested in the idea given by the user. Take a look at the tweet here.

    Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2019, 16:03 [IST]
