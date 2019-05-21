English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Chinmayi Posts 'Nudes' As Requested By A Troll; Shocking Deets Inside

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Last year, noted singer and dubbing artiste Chinmayi left everyone in a state of shock when she claimed that veteran lyricist Vairamuthu had harassed one of her friends. Thereafter, she claimed that he had harassed her as well which created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. She also lashed out at actor Radha Ravi and accused him of 'encouraging' men to rape much to the surprise of all concerned.

    With these controversies in the past, Chinmayi is back in the limelight for a surprising reason. A troll recently asked her to share some 'nudes' and tried getting under skin. Replying to the fellow, she posted her 'favourite nudes' on social media and proved that she is one witty person. She sure knows how to deal with trolls.

    Chinmayi

    Interestingly, this is not the first time that Chinmayi has taught a troll a lesson. Some time ago, she had lashed out at a guy for asking her wear a sari and prove her 'indianness'

    "When I wear a sari there are groups of men who take photographs of my waist + side of my chest, circle it and upload it on soft p*rn websites. And then I get messages on how they are masturbating to it. I can be Indian in a sari and in jeans, Sir," she had said.

    Trolling is a major menace which cannot be tolerated any cost. Let us hope that social media users realise this at the earliest and stop harassing celebs. Enough said!

    Chinmayi Says That Some Men Take Photos Of Her Chest And Waist When She Wears A Sari

    Read more about: Chinmayi
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 18:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 21, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue