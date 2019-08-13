English
    Chinmayi Tweets About Ajith's Movie, Thala Fans Rip Her Apart

    By
    |

    Chinmayi, one of the most popular singers in Kollywood, is quite active on social media and enjoys a strong fan following. Now, the 'voice of Samantha Akkineni' is in the news for a rather unfortunate reason. Chinmayi, recently, praised Ajith Kumar's Pongal release Viswasam and called it a 'progressive' movie, which upset 'Thala' fans big time. Most of them ripped her apart for posting about Viswasam nearly seven months after its release. Some trolls even hurled personal insults at Chinmayi, which left a bad taste in the mouth.

    Giri_Speaks @Girib4u

    I believe you are in coma, movie came 7 months ago, you pretend to be busy and watching the movie now and tweet about it. What could you going to convey? Ajith next movie came, get up from coma and go watch in theatres. Movie name is NKP

    Bigg Boss Reviewer @BiggBossReviewr

    What was progressive about the movie? It is yet another run of the mill storyline - gangster turning good for his family and then situation bringing out the goon side of him, how he deals with what follows and then a happy ending!

    Arun Kumar M S @arunmstweets

    While I like the film too @Chinmayi especially the scenes between Ajith sir n his daughter.... I am trying to understand the "progressive " perspective u bring in... can u pls throw some light...

    Balasubramaniyan @baladlite

    Viswasam or நேர்கொண்ட பார்வை ?, Metoo hiccups aren't cooled, isn't it. Calm down. Calm down. Be at peace. Films concept is to ensure safety, don't bend the Noble purpose on your own view & opinion, or for your sophisticated well-being. It's for common people. Not for celebrities.

    SENDILNATHAN P@sendil_ajith

    U should watch #NerKondaPaarvai At this Tym of situation it's a rty Tym to watch a perfect movie of 2019 #NoMeansNo

    So, did Ajith fans cross the line by trolling Chinmayi? Comments, please!

    (Social media posts have not been edited)

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 17:17 [IST]
