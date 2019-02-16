Chithiram Pesuthadi 2 Full Movie LEAKED Online By Tamilrockers For Download

Chithiram Pesuthadi 2 Falls Prey To Piracy

In an unfortunate development, the full movie has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and is available for download. The leaked version is reportedly of low video quality. The leak has upset fans time and they have condemned Tamilrockers for their unethical actions.

Will The Collections Be Affected?

Chithiram Pesuthadi 2, previously titled Ula, has been shot against a decent budget. It needs to have a fair run at the box office in order to emerge as a winner. As the full movie has been leaked, the box office collections are likely to be affected big time. Needless to say, this is an unfortunate situation and unacceptable situation.

The Background

The notorious gang Tamilrockers is a nuisance for the film world and has leaked several new releases on the first day of release. 2.0, Viswasam and Peranbu are just some of the major films that fell prey to piracy within hours of hitting screens. The gang has also leaked non-Tamil films such as Odiyan, Zero and KGF.

To Conclude...

Over the years, those in power have taken quite a few big measures to control the menace of piracy. Moreover, quite a few websites have been blocked for encouraging piracy. While this has improved the situation a bit ,the issue still persists. Let us hope that a permanent solution in the near future. Piracy cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. Enough said!