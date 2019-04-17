Chiyaan Vikram Birthday Special: 5 Times He Proved That He Is The Unbeatable Best!

Deivathirumagal/I

Two performances that deserve to be in the list. Two films in which Chiyaan Vikram donned two contrasting characters. In Deivathirumagal, he played an intellectually disabled who is fighting for the custody of his daughter. He was convincing with his stellar performance. In I, he had to go through immense physical transformation and no other actor could have pulled off such a transition with conviction.

Raavanan

Probably, Vikram's portrayal as Veeraiya is one of his most underrated performances. The film with Mani Ratnam, featured him as Veeraiya, a social outcast. The character deserved someone like Vikram and with his unique mannerisms he added the required intensity to the character.

Anniyan

Chiyaan Vikram's fan base elevated to unbeatable heights with this film, which is a gem of a watch, even now. Once again, the multi-faceted actor proved his ability to pull off multiple characters with ease. He was unimaginably best as the naive Ambi, the romantic Romeo and the shrewd Anniyan, all in a single film.

Sethu

Sethu was a path-breaking film in the career of Vikram and it was this movie that gave him the name Chiyaan. In this Bala directorial, Vikram played the role of Sethu aka Chiyaan, an arrogant college student who slips into a disastrous phase later on. We saw two different Vikram in the two different halves of the film and the panache with which he pulled of this character is beyond description.

Pithamagan

A spell-binding performance from Vikram, which ranks among the best of performances in Tamil cinema. It wasn't an easy character to pull off as the character had a very different body language and attitude. Vikram scored heavily with his emoting style by completely slipping into the shoes of the character. His towering performance towards the end of the film proves why he is one of the finest actors that we have. Rightly, he also won the National Film Award for the Best Actor.