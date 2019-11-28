Chumma Kizhi Beats Verithanam To Claim The Most-Viewed Tamil Lyrical Video!

Chumma Kizhi, the first song of the Rajinikanth starrer Darbar, had hit the online circuits yesterday (November 27, 2019) and got a humungous reception on par with the expectations. The song set to tune by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by SP Balasubramaniam has smashed many records on YouTube and has now turned out to be the most-viewed Tamil lyrical video song in 24 hours. It has overtaken the record earlier set by Verithanam from Bigil. The superhit song sung by Vijay and tuned by AR Rahman had released a few months ago.

Meanwhile, Chumma Kizhi has accumulated over 8 million views in 24 hours. Now, it is way ahead of Verithanam, which had fetched around 6.1 million views in the first 24 hours. The song from Darbar has managed to get a huge lead and this rightly shows the acceptance of the song among the masses.

Simtaangaran from Sarkar, which had hit online circuits in 2018 is at the third spot in the top 5 list. The superhit song had fetched around 5.4 million views within 24 hours. Meanwhile, Agalaathey from Nerkonda Paarvai, which got around 4.9 million YouTube views is at the fourth spot. Adichi Thookku, the much-appreciated song from Viswasam, is at the fifth spot.

Chumma Kizhi garnered a grand reception straight away and got around 2 million views within the first two hours. It went on to maintain good momentum and is continuing to trend at the top spot on YouTube. Going by the current trend, Chumma Kizhi has turned out to be one of the biggest hits of Anirudh Ravichander. It needs to be seen whether Chumma Kizhi could go on to become the most-viewed Tamil lyrical video of all-time.

Meanwhile, the wait is on for the other songs of Darbar. Rumour has it that the complete audio of the movie will be out in the first week of December.