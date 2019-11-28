    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Chumma Kizhi Beats Verithanam To Claim The Most-Viewed Tamil Lyrical Video!

      By
      |

      Chumma Kizhi, the first song of the Rajinikanth starrer Darbar, had hit the online circuits yesterday (November 27, 2019) and got a humungous reception on par with the expectations. The song set to tune by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by SP Balasubramaniam has smashed many records on YouTube and has now turned out to be the most-viewed Tamil lyrical video song in 24 hours. It has overtaken the record earlier set by Verithanam from Bigil. The superhit song sung by Vijay and tuned by AR Rahman had released a few months ago.

      Chumma Kizhi Beats Verithanam To Claim The Most-Viewed Tamil Lyrical Video!

      Meanwhile, Chumma Kizhi has accumulated over 8 million views in 24 hours. Now, it is way ahead of Verithanam, which had fetched around 6.1 million views in the first 24 hours. The song from Darbar has managed to get a huge lead and this rightly shows the acceptance of the song among the masses.

      Simtaangaran from Sarkar, which had hit online circuits in 2018 is at the third spot in the top 5 list. The superhit song had fetched around 5.4 million views within 24 hours. Meanwhile, Agalaathey from Nerkonda Paarvai, which got around 4.9 million YouTube views is at the fourth spot. Adichi Thookku, the much-appreciated song from Viswasam, is at the fifth spot.

      Chumma Kizhi garnered a grand reception straight away and got around 2 million views within the first two hours. It went on to maintain good momentum and is continuing to trend at the top spot on YouTube. Going by the current trend, Chumma Kizhi has turned out to be one of the biggest hits of Anirudh Ravichander. It needs to be seen whether Chumma Kizhi could go on to become the most-viewed Tamil lyrical video of all-time.

      Meanwhile, the wait is on for the other songs of Darbar. Rumour has it that the complete audio of the movie will be out in the first week of December.

      Read more about: darbar bigil
      Story first published: Thursday, November 28, 2019, 17:54 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 28, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue