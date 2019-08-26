Comali Box Office Verdict: Jayam Ravi Scores A Rock-solid Hit!
Comali, the Jayam Ravi movie, that released on August 15, 2019, is continuing its successful run in theatres. The film, directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, has been receiving good reviews from its release centres and the latest reports reveal that Comali has turned out to be a big hit at the box office. One of the recent reports by a popular YouTube channel throws light on the collections of the movie. According to the report, the film has emerged as a profitable venture with the Jayam Ravi starrer making a profit of over Rs 5 crore, including its theatrical collections as well as pre-release business. Read Comali box office verdict to know further details regarding this.
Total Budget
According to the report, the actual budget of the film is around Rs 25 crore. The report also adds that the publicity works of the film cost around Rs 2.25 crore. It is being said that the film's total expenditure is around Rs 28 crore.
Satellite Rights
The report reveals that Comali's satellite rights have been bagged by Vijay TV for a huge price. Reportedly, the Jayam Ravi starrer has fetched around Rs 11 crore in terms of channel rights.
Total Pre-release Business
Going by the report, Comali has already done a pre-release business of around Rs 16.60 crore, which is inclusive of the satellite rights. The overseas rights of the film have reportedly been sold for Rs 1.5 crore whereas the movie collected around Rs 3 crore in terms of Hindi dubbing rights.
The Collection Report
Comali is now in the second week of run and is reportedly doing steady business at the box office. According to reports, the film has gone past the Rs 25-crore within the first week of run, which is definitely a solid number.
Profitable Venture
Meanwhile, the report further suggests that the film has been released on an advance basis in Tamil Nadu. According to the report, the film has made a producer share of Rs 17 crore. Along with that, the film has done a pre-release business of around 16.6 crore, which reveals that Comali has already made a profit of Rs 5.6 crore.
At the same time, the film enjoyed a good second weekend at the box office. The movie has collected around Rs 3.8 crore from 11 days of run at the Chennai box office. The Jayam Ravi starrer is sure to enjoy a good run in the upcoming days as well and thus improve the magnitude of success.
(Source: Valai Pechu)