Comali Box Office Verdict: Jayam Ravi Scores A Rock-solid Hit!

Total Budget

According to the report, the actual budget of the film is around Rs 25 crore. The report also adds that the publicity works of the film cost around Rs 2.25 crore. It is being said that the film's total expenditure is around Rs 28 crore.

Satellite Rights

The report reveals that Comali's satellite rights have been bagged by Vijay TV for a huge price. Reportedly, the Jayam Ravi starrer has fetched around Rs 11 crore in terms of channel rights.

Total Pre-release Business

Going by the report, Comali has already done a pre-release business of around Rs 16.60 crore, which is inclusive of the satellite rights. The overseas rights of the film have reportedly been sold for Rs 1.5 crore whereas the movie collected around Rs 3 crore in terms of Hindi dubbing rights.

The Collection Report

Comali is now in the second week of run and is reportedly doing steady business at the box office. According to reports, the film has gone past the Rs 25-crore within the first week of run, which is definitely a solid number.

Profitable Venture

Meanwhile, the report further suggests that the film has been released on an advance basis in Tamil Nadu. According to the report, the film has made a producer share of Rs 17 crore. Along with that, the film has done a pre-release business of around 16.6 crore, which reveals that Comali has already made a profit of Rs 5.6 crore.