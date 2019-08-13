English
    Comali Clears Censor Formalities With U Certificate, Jayam Ravi Starrer To Release As Planned

    By
    |

    Jayam Ravi, one of the most versatile actors in Tamil cinema, is currently gearing up for the release of Comali, slated to arrive in theatres on August 15, 2019. The film, touted to a lively entertainer, has become the talk of the town for all the right reasons, which might help it open on a good note. Now, here is an exciting update about Comali. In an exciting development, the film has completed Censor formalities and been passed with a 'U' certificate.

    Comali

    Jayam Ravi has never hesitated to experiment with his on-screen, which has helped him grow as a performer. With films like Thani Oruvan and Bhooloham, he became popular amongst the masses. Similarly, Tik Tik Tik helped him become a favourite of the family audience. Comali being a comedy, has the potential to help him strike a chord with 'Gen Y'. As such, a 'U' certificate might indirectly boost its prospects.

    Comali has Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with Jayam Ravi. The Punjabi Kudi's chemistry with the Bogan actor is likely to be a highlight of the movie. Yogi Babu, Samyuktha Hegde and KS Ravikumar too are a part of Comali.'

    Interestingly, Comali recently ran into trouble for making fun of Rajinikanth. The matter was ultimately resolved when the makers agreed to remove the Superstar reference from the final print.

    So, are you looking forward to Comali? Will it be a hit? Comments, please!

    Read more about: comali jayam ravi
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 23:26 [IST]
