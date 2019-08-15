English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Comali Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers On Day 1

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Comali, one of the most exciting movies of the year, hit screens today (August 15, 2019) amidst much fanfare and received rave reviews from the target audience. The film, featuring Jayam Ravi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, also impressed critics, which is likely to work in its favour in the long run. Now, Comali is in the limelight for a shocking reason. In an unfortunate development, the full movie has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and is available for 'free download'.

    Comali has been shot against a decent budget, which means that it needs to have a fair run at the box office in order to become a hit. As the film has fallen prey to piracy, its collections are likely to be affected, which is quite unfortunate.

    Meanwhile, Comali has taken social media by storm.

    Vinish vini @ketta_vini

    Vinish vini @ketta_vini

    #Comali #ComaliReview - Very good movie with wonderful message conveyed to every human alive today 👏 Loved the fun part and 1 liner from @iYogiBabu @actor_jayamravi Story selection 👏 #Pradeep done wonderful job as director👏 Happy to c lot of #Vijay na reference 🥰

    Swaminathan Narayanan @iswami529

    Swaminathan Narayanan @iswami529

    Swaminathan Narayanan @iswami529

    Watched #Comali enjoyed lot..90's memories & @actor_jayamraviacting everything is good..@itisprashanth appearance & review 👌Good entertainer

    Ranjith @Ranjith163

    Ranjith @Ranjith163

    Saw #Comali @RohiniSilverScr !! Semma padam by @pradeeponelife 👌🏼👌🏼 spl mention to the climax 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼@actor_jayamravi n his choice of movies to be appreciated 👍🏼Thalapathy references 🔥🔥🔥theatre erupts 🔥@THM_Off

    Haricharan Pudipeddi @pudiharicharan

    Haricharan Pudipeddi @pudiharicharan

    #Comali, which borrows its basic premise from Kickin' It Old School, is a decent entertainer that has Yogi Babu in terrific form and a fine @actor_jayamravi in a fun role. Could've been a lot funnier.

    Kaushik LM @LMKMovieManiac

    Kaushik LM @LMKMovieManiac

    #Comali -The kind of film which ought to work well with the general masses who come in expecting an entertainment package- a unique hero, comedy, good songs, sentiments, emotions & a happy ending. @pradeeponelife manages it just fine, eventually!@actor_jayamravi 👌 #YogiBabu 👍

    More COMALI News

    Read more about: comali jayam ravi
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue