Comali Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers On Day 1
Comali, one of the most exciting movies of the year, hit screens today (August 15, 2019) amidst much fanfare and received rave reviews from the target audience. The film, featuring Jayam Ravi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, also impressed critics, which is likely to work in its favour in the long run. Now, Comali is in the limelight for a shocking reason. In an unfortunate development, the full movie has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and is available for 'free download'.
Comali has been shot against a decent budget, which means that it needs to have a fair run at the box office in order to become a hit. As the film has fallen prey to piracy, its collections are likely to be affected, which is quite unfortunate.
Meanwhile, Comali has taken social media by storm.
Vinish vini @ketta_vini
#Comali #ComaliReview - Very good movie with wonderful message conveyed to every human alive today 👏 Loved the fun part and 1 liner from @iYogiBabu @actor_jayamravi Story selection 👏 #Pradeep done wonderful job as director👏 Happy to c lot of #Vijay na reference 🥰
Swaminathan Narayanan @iswami529
Watched #Comali enjoyed lot..90's memories & @actor_jayamraviacting everything is good..@itisprashanth appearance & review 👌Good entertainer
Ranjith @Ranjith163
Saw #Comali @RohiniSilverScr !! Semma padam by @pradeeponelife 👌🏼👌🏼 spl mention to the climax 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼@actor_jayamravi n his choice of movies to be appreciated 👍🏼Thalapathy references 🔥🔥🔥theatre erupts 🔥@THM_Off
Haricharan Pudipeddi @pudiharicharan
#Comali, which borrows its basic premise from Kickin' It Old School, is a decent entertainer that has Yogi Babu in terrific form and a fine @actor_jayamravi in a fun role. Could've been a lot funnier.
Kaushik LM @LMKMovieManiac
#Comali -The kind of film which ought to work well with the general masses who come in expecting an entertainment package- a unique hero, comedy, good songs, sentiments, emotions & a happy ending. @pradeeponelife manages it just fine, eventually!@actor_jayamravi 👌 #YogiBabu 👍
(Social media posts are unedited)