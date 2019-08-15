Comali Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers On Day 1

Comali, one of the most exciting movies of the year, hit screens today (August 15, 2019) amidst much fanfare and received rave reviews from the target audience. The film, featuring Jayam Ravi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, also impressed critics, which is likely to work in its favour in the long run. Now, Comali is in the limelight for a shocking reason. In an unfortunate development, the full movie has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and is available for 'free download'.

Comali has been shot against a decent budget, which means that it needs to have a fair run at the box office in order to become a hit. As the film has fallen prey to piracy, its collections are likely to be affected, which is quite unfortunate.

Meanwhile, Comali has taken social media by storm.