Comali Tamil Nadu Box Office Collections (Day 1): A Good Start For Jayam Ravi’s Movie

The Finer Details

According to the latest reports, Comali opened on a fair note at the Chennai box office, collecting around Rs 49 Lakh on Day 1. The film also did reasonably well in most B and C centres, emerging as the top pick of the family audience, which bears testimony to Jayam Ravi's star power.

The WOM Is Decent

Comali has clicked with the target audience, which might work in its favour. Most fans feel that it is a fair attempt at storytelling that works due to Jayam Ravi's perfect comic timing. While some movie buffs have criticised the second half, the general feeling is that Comali offers enough entertainment to be considered a ‘paisa vasool' affair

Controversy Creates Cash?

Comali ran into trouble with Rajinikanth fans as its trailer made fun of the veteran actor's political ambitions, implying that he has been talking about entering politics since 1996. As per Ramesh Bala, the controversy is unlikely to affect Comali in the long run as the Rajini reference has been removed from the film.

"They (the makers of Comali) have apologised and removed the scene from the film so that should not affect the audience," said Ramesh Bala.

The Road Ahead…

According to Ramesh Bala, Comali is set to have good extended weekend as it is a comedy. However, its fate will ultimately be decided by how it performs on Monday (August 19, 2019).

"It is a comedy movie and Jayam Ravi has got a good backing amongst the family audience. The advance bookings in Chennai and other cities are good. So these things will be an advantage," said Ramesh Bala.