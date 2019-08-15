English
    Comali Twitter Review: Here Is What Movie Buffs Feel About Jayam Ravi’s Movie

    By
    |

    The eagerly-awaited Comali, one of the most exciting releases of the month, finally arrived in theatres today (August 15, 2019) and this has created a fair deal of buzz amongst fans. The film, featuring Jayam Ravi in a quirky new avatar, revolves around a guy who tries to adapt to the 'modern' world after being in a coma for 16 years. Comali features Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead and marks her first collaboration with the Tik Tik Tik hero.

    Comali recently ran into trouble with Rajinikanth fans for ridiculing the Superstar's political ambitions. The matter ultimately got sorted out when the makers chopped off the 'offensive' scene. Needless to say, the controversy indirectly added to the buzz surrounding Comali.

    The first shows of Comali are underway. Here is the Twitter review.

    Richard Mahesh R @richard_mahesh

    Richard Mahesh R @richard_mahesh

    #Comali first half is packed with full swing humour.

    @actor_jayamravi steals the show with his innocuous avatar. @pradeeponelife has crafted the tale so far with amusements. The twist by interval is super though faintly reminds off #AamirKhan #PK @iYogiBabu

    gives his best

    santhoshraj @Iamsantho150197

    santhoshraj @Iamsantho150197

    #comali a fun-filled ride with ROFL comedies and emotional climax at the end makes the movie definitely watchable 👌 a decent debut from @pradeeponelife .. Soulful music from @hiphoptamizha ! @iYogiBabu Yu man made this movie hilarious😆 #Comalireview #ComaliFromToday

    Chandrakumaranps🐦 @ChandrakumaranS

    Chandrakumaranps🐦 @ChandrakumaranS

    What a amazing #Comali movie from

    @actor_jayamravisuperb msg for all #2kkids but unfortunately i feel about my self #90skids

    @actor_jayamravi yogibabu_offl vera level

    Good msg for Good day #HappyIndependenceDay Another blockbuster confirm

    Naveen Rajasekar @tisisnaveen

    Naveen Rajasekar @tisisnaveen

    After a long time satisfied watching Early morning show !

    From Starting to End movie connects with u . A perfect Entertainer 👌 starts with fun & end with a good message ( in a meaningful way ) #Comali @pradeeponelifebest find ✌

    MoகMaது சleeம் 🤗 @saleemriyaas

    MoகMaது சleeம் 🤗 @saleemriyaas

    A well made character for Thalaivan..

    And the Situation comedys between JR and YB.. Comes out superb. A good msg at the end... Related to 90s vs 2k.I'm a also a 90s kid... 😜😜

    (Social media posts have not been edited)

