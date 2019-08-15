Comali Twitter Review: Here Is What Movie Buffs Feel About Jayam Ravi’s Movie
The eagerly-awaited Comali, one of the most exciting releases of the month, finally arrived in theatres today (August 15, 2019) and this has created a fair deal of buzz amongst fans. The film, featuring Jayam Ravi in a quirky new avatar, revolves around a guy who tries to adapt to the 'modern' world after being in a coma for 16 years. Comali features Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead and marks her first collaboration with the Tik Tik Tik hero.
Comali recently ran into trouble with Rajinikanth fans for ridiculing the Superstar's political ambitions. The matter ultimately got sorted out when the makers chopped off the 'offensive' scene. Needless to say, the controversy indirectly added to the buzz surrounding Comali.
The first shows of Comali are underway. Here is the Twitter review.
Richard Mahesh R @richard_mahesh
#Comali first half is packed with full swing humour.
@actor_jayamravi steals the show with his innocuous avatar. @pradeeponelife has crafted the tale so far with amusements. The twist by interval is super though faintly reminds off #AamirKhan #PK @iYogiBabu
gives his best
santhoshraj @Iamsantho150197
#comali a fun-filled ride with ROFL comedies and emotional climax at the end makes the movie definitely watchable 👌 a decent debut from @pradeeponelife .. Soulful music from @hiphoptamizha ! @iYogiBabu Yu man made this movie hilarious😆 #Comalireview #ComaliFromToday
Chandrakumaranps🐦 @ChandrakumaranS
What a amazing #Comali movie from
@actor_jayamravisuperb msg for all #2kkids but unfortunately i feel about my self #90skids
@actor_jayamravi yogibabu_offl vera level
Good msg for Good day #HappyIndependenceDay Another blockbuster confirm