Comali Worldwide Box Office Collections (Week 1): Jayam Ravi’s Film Hits The Jackpot

Week 1 Collections

Comali collected Rs 125 crore at the Worldwide box office in 6 days and gave Jayam Ravi fans a reason to rejoice. The trade buzz is that it collected a further Rs 10 crore on Wednesday (August 21, 2019) and had another fine day. The official figures will be revealed shortly.

Hits The Jackpot

Being a clean comedy, Comali clicked with the family audience, which helped it stay strong over the weekends especially in the big cities. Similarly, Jayam Ravi's growing fan base helped the film work well in the B and C centres despite not being a mass entertainer.

The Finer Deets

Comali faced virtually no competition at the Tamil Nadu box office and this helped it emerge as the top choice of the family audience. Nerkonda Paarvai, which arrived in theatres a week before the Jayam Ravi movie, did not pose much to a threat due to its serious content. Comali did, however, face some competition in Karnataka from the Kannada biggie Kurukshetra.

Comali is likely to remain the top choice of the target audience this week as well as there are no big releases lined up for release. It should, however, slow down once Saaho hits screens on August 30, 2019.

What's Next?

With Comali hitting the jackpot, Jayam Ravi is set to turn his attention to his film with Taapsee Pannu. On the other hand, Kajal Aggarwal will next be seen in Paris Paris, a remake of the Bollywood hit Queen. She also has Indian 2 in her kitty.