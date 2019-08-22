English
    Comali Worldwide Box Office Collections (Week 1): Jayam Ravi’s Film Hits The Jackpot

    By
    |

    Comali, featuring Jayam Ravi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, hit screens on Independence Day (August 15, 2019) and opened to a good response at the box office. The film witnessed good growth over the weekend and raked in the moolah. Now, a week later, Comali has emerged as a big winner and exceeded expectation. The Week 1 Worldwide gross is likely to be around Rs 135 crore. Read the Comali Week 1 box office report to know more.

    Week 1 Collections

    Comali collected Rs 125 crore at the Worldwide box office in 6 days and gave Jayam Ravi fans a reason to rejoice. The trade buzz is that it collected a further Rs 10 crore on Wednesday (August 21, 2019) and had another fine day. The official figures will be revealed shortly.

    Hits The Jackpot

    Being a clean comedy, Comali clicked with the family audience, which helped it stay strong over the weekends especially in the big cities. Similarly, Jayam Ravi's growing fan base helped the film work well in the B and C centres despite not being a mass entertainer.

    The Finer Deets

    Comali faced virtually no competition at the Tamil Nadu box office and this helped it emerge as the top choice of the family audience. Nerkonda Paarvai, which arrived in theatres a week before the Jayam Ravi movie, did not pose much to a threat due to its serious content. Comali did, however, face some competition in Karnataka from the Kannada biggie Kurukshetra.

    Comali Week 1 Worldwide Box Office Collections: Jayam Ravi’s Film Hits The Jackpot

    Comali is likely to remain the top choice of the target audience this week as well as there are no big releases lined up for release. It should, however, slow down once Saaho hits screens on August 30, 2019.

    What's Next?

    With Comali hitting the jackpot, Jayam Ravi is set to turn his attention to his film with Taapsee Pannu. On the other hand, Kajal Aggarwal will next be seen in Paris Paris, a remake of the Bollywood hit Queen. She also has Indian 2 in her kitty.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 8:00 [IST]
